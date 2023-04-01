Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Padres.

Blackmon followed up his three-hit Opening Day with another multi-hit performance. His two-run shot off of Nick Martinez in the fifth inning was the Rockies' lone extra-base hit of the contest. Blackmon is 5-for-9 with two extra-base hits and two strikeouts.