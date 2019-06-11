Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in the Rockies' 6-5 win over the Cubs on Monday.

The veteran looks fully healthy after a brief spell on the injured list with a calf injury, as he posted a three-hit day and cranked his 11th homer of the season in his third game back. The three-time All-Star is producing at an elite level once again for Colorado, as he's now sporting a robust .303/.362/.573 slash line through 211 at-bats.