Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Blasts 17th homer
Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Rockies' 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Blackmon's historic stretch of five consecutive three hit games came to an end in Colorado's last game, but the veteran continued his recent barrage of long balls Thursday, leading off the game with a homer off Robbie Ray. The 32-year-old's recent blistering hot streak has his slash line at an excellent .336/.382/.649 with 17 homers and 48 RBI over 259 at-bats.
