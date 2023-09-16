Blackmon will be on the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
The veteran outfielder will unsurprisingly not be asked to start two games on one day. Hunter Goodman will handle right field in the afternoon game, but Blackmon could return to the lineup for the nightcap.
