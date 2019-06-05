Blackmon (calf) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Blackmon will join the Isotopes for what should be a brief rehab stint after getting through batting practice with no issues earlier in the week. The outfielder has been sidelined since May 24 with a calf injury but is drawing closer to a return.

More News
Our Latest Stories