Blackmon (hand) took dry swings on the field Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Though he hasn't been cleared to face pitching, Blackmon seems to be gradually regaining strength in his fractured right hand. As Harding notes, Blackmon had previously been limited to taking swings with his right hand controlling the bat, but he was able to use both hands to swing through the air Sunday. The Rockies don't have a timeline for Blackmon's return from the 10-day injured list and probably won't until he's ready to take live batting practice, but those holding him in fantasy leagues probably shouldn't count on him being activated until August.