Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Blackmon collected a pair of singles and a walk but was stranded in scoring position twice. The center fielder had a spectacular finish to the regular season, carrying a .349/.410/.624 slash line in the month of September. The 32-year-old also had a solid campaign overall, hitting .289 with 29 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a .212 ISO.