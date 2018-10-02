Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects two hits
Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.
Blackmon collected a pair of singles and a walk but was stranded in scoring position twice. The center fielder had a spectacular finish to the regular season, carrying a .349/.410/.624 slash line in the month of September. The 32-year-old also had a solid campaign overall, hitting .289 with 29 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a .212 ISO.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits for cycle•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two-hit game with two runs scored•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Solo shot in loss•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays hot with three hits•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep twice in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....