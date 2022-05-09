Blackmon isn't starting Monday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon will get a breather after he went 1-for-12 with a double and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right.
