Blackmon's absence from the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers is due to back spasms, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The injury explains why Blackmon is sitting for the second straight game, though it apparently can't explain his absence from Sunday's contest, as the issue popped up during a postgame workout that day. The Rockies are optimistic that he can avoid the injured list. Ramiel Tapia starts in his place Monday and would be in line for an extended run of starts if that optimism proves incorrect.