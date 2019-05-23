Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Dealing with calf issue
Blackmon, who left Thursday's game against the Pirates in the fourth inning, is dealing with a right calf issue, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Manager Bud Black said it is something the team is "monitoring", so it is unclear exactly how serious the injury is. For now he should be considered day-to-day. Ian Desmond, who replaced Blackmon in center field, would likely get starts in the short term, but if the issue requires a stint on the injured list, Yonathan Daza could be an option to join the team from Triple-A.
