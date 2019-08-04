Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Doubles twice in win
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Blackmon had himself quite a weekend, going 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits and four runs scored over his last two games. The 33-year-old outfielder is sporting a .325/.371/.597 slash line with 57 extra-base knocks and 82 runs scored.
