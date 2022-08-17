Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Blackmon delivered nearly all of Colorado's offense Tuesday, first tallying an RBI single in the sixth inning. He drove in two additional runs on a double one frame later. Entering Tuesday's game, Blackmon had hit only .190 with two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored across 21 games since the All-Star break. In part due to that prolonged slump, Blackmon has only a 94 wRC+ across 459 plate appearances on the season.