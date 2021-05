Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The 34-year-old delivered a walkoff, three-run homer during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, and he followed up with a bases-loaded single to bring home two runs during the fourth inning Wednesday. Blackmon is off to a slow start this season with a .204/.315/.333 slash line, though he's 10-for-32 over his past nine games.