Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Ends homer drought
Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Padres.
Blackmon went deep off Padres starter Eric Lauer in the third inning, the first of six runs in the frame for the Rockies. Blackmon hadn't homered since Aug. 19, a rare span of 22 games without a long ball for the strong-hitting outfielder. Blackmon now has 28 homers, 78 RBI and 104 runs scored to go with a .317/.362/.574 slash line in 129 games this season.
