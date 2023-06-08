Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Blackmon tallied a pair of RBI with a double in the second inning. He's taken advantage of a stretch of consecutive home games to tally nine RBI and 10 runs scored across his last 12 contests. Across 231 plate appearances, Blackmon is maintaining a wRC+ above 100 for the first time since 2019.