Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Exits early Thursday
Blackmon left Thursday's game against the Pirates in the fourth inning, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
At the time he left, the Rockies were down 8-0, and Saunders was not aware of an injury for Blackmon, although an injury seems more likely than Colorado taking out one of their best players halfway through the game. Ian Desmond replaced him in center field.
