Manager Bud Black said Thursday that Blackmon (illness) is in the midst of a training program that would put the outfielder on track to be ready for the Rockies' July 24 season opener versus the Rangers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Though he was cleared to join the Rockies at summer camp Monday after submitting two negative test results for the coronavirus, Blackmon was placed on the COVID-19 injured list a day later. Black clarified that the transaction was merely procedural, as Blackmon -- who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late June -- remains healthy since joining the club for workouts. Expect Blackmon to gradually increase the intensity of his activities over the next week, and if his body responds well, he should be ready to handle an everyday role when the Rockies kick off their 60-game season in Texas.