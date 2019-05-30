Blackmon (calf) said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The slugging outfielder was placed on the injured list Monday with the calf injury, but he says he feels on track to return when first eligible for Colorado's opening game of their road series with the Cubs, per Saunders. Blackmon was slashing .300/.356/.565 with 10 homers and 31 RBI before the injury.