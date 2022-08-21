Blackmon went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss against the Giants.

Blackmon notched two singles, one in the eighth to score Ryan McMahon to move the game to 6-4. He then recorded another base knock 10th, which also scored McMahon and tied the game at eight, after which he was removed for a pinch runner. Blackmon now has a modest five-game hitting streak and is slashing .266/.317/.436 on the season.