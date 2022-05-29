Blackmon went 5-for-10 with two RBI and a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Blackmon collected multiple hits in each game and all five knocks were singles. He has hit .278 across his last 13 starts, also collecting two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Overall, Blackmon has maintained a .239/.301/.409 line across 177 plate appearances on the campaign.