Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Padres.

Blackmon reached base three times in total, as he was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. He's tallied two hits in each of his last four games, which has also included three doubles, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored. The majority of that production came at Coors Field -- the team began a six-game road trip Monday -- and Blackmon has maintained just a .696 OPS away from home this season.