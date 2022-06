Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in a 7-4 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Blackmon had a big night at the plate, frequently passing the baton to his teammates to put seven runs on the scoreboard. His double off Yency Almonte was is eighth of the year. The 35-year-old outfielder has been playing well in June, slashing .311/.339/.534 with five home runs over the month.