Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Blackmon hit safely in 13 of 14 games after returning from a hand injury, but he'd gone 0-for-6 with two walks over his last two contests. The 37-year-old outfielder was able to make an impact out of the leadoff spot Saturday, and he continues to be one of the Rockies' top hitters. For the season, he's at a .292/.383/.458 slash line with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored and one steal through 73 contests.