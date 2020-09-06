Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in a win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Blackmon played a part in both runs scored against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, crossing the plate on an error after doubling in the second inning and registering the first home run this season against the right-hander in the fourth. Blackmon's long ball was only his second since Aug. 7. He has cooled down a bit after a scorching start to the season but is still slashing .347/.401/.524 overall.