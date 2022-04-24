Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.