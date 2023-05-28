Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Mets.

Blackmon went through a 17-game homer drought for much of May, but he's swatted two long balls over his last three contests. He's riding a nine-game hitting streak, batting .343 (12-for-35) with seven extra-base hits in that span. The veteran is up to a .287/.369/.466 slash line with five homers, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 48 contests, and he remains in a leadoff role versus right-handed pitchers.