Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 25th long fly

Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Thursday's win over the Mets.

It's been a special fantasy season for Blackmon, and while his nine stolen bases are well below the expected total, he's made up for it in spades in the other categories. After all, Blackmon boasts an elite .330/.384/.606 slash line with 25 homers, 71 RBI and 97 runs. It's also worth noting that his decline in stolen bases really began with last year's 17.