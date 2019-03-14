Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Colorado's 5-3 Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The lefty slugger was just 3-for-19 this spring coming into the contest, but he checked in with his first long ball with this third-inning solo shot. The 32-year-old slashed .291/.358/.502 over 626 at-bats last season and he should remain a threat to rack up lofty run totals hitting atop a talented Rockies lineup.