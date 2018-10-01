Blackmon went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three runs while hitting for the cycle in the Rockies' 12-0 win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Blackmon closed out his regular season in style, becoming the first MLB player ever to hit for the cycle in a season finale. The 32-year-old wasn't as dominant this season as he was in last year's MVP-caliber campaign, but he still posted terrific fantasy numbers, with a .289/.356/.501 slash line to go along with 29 homers, 12 stolen bases and a National League-leading 119 runs scored.