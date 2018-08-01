Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Blackmon connected for a two-run shot -- his 21st homer of the year -- off Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning. Blackmon has extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is slashing .289/.358/.505 on the year. The outfielder isn't attempting stolen bases as often as in prior years (24 attempts last year and 26 attempts in 2016 compared to just eight so far this year) but he's finding ways to remain a productive force. Blackmon's 80 runs are good for fourth in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories