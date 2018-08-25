Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits two-run homer
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.
Blackmon connected for a two-run shot -- his 23rd of the year -- off starter Miles Mikolas in the fifth inning. Blackmon has had multi-hit performances in three of his last four games but is hitting just .224 with two homers and six RBI in the month of August. The 32-year-old has just 55 RBI on the year (coming in at No. 30 among MLB outfielders) but ranks fourth in the majors with 93 runs.
