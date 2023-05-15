Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Blackmon reached base to lead off the bottom of the first inning and came around to score. He later doubled in the fifth frame to tally his second run of the game. Blackmon receives regular days off but has been productive across 33 at-bats in May, collecting 10 hits, six RBI and six runs scored. While his home park helps, five of the nine games in that span have come on the road.