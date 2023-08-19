Blackmon went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI on Friday against the White Sox.

Blackmon has at least one hit in all four games since returning from a hand injury, and he's reached base multiple times in each of his three starts. The Rockies have plenty of candidates for at-bats between designated hitter and the outfield, though Blackmon still looks to be in line for a consistent role and has occupied the leadoff spot upon his activation.