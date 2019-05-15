Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Blackmon took Brandon Workman deep in the eighth inning to tie the game at four. It was his ninth home run of the season and fifth in his last nine contests. While still not running, Blackmon's power has rebounded after a slow start to the campaign as he has a .580 slugging percentage across 187 plate appearances.

