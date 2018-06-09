Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Colorado's 9-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Blackmon hadn't left the yard since May 18, but he was able to dispatch of the brief lull with this fifth-inning solo blast off Zack Greinke. He had been hitting well lately despite the lack of power, as he's bagged six multi-hit games in his last eight contests. Overall, Blackmon is enjoying another fine season at the plate, as he's slashing a terrific .288/.369/.515 over 233 at-bats.