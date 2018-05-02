Blackmon went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season to remain among the league leaders in the category. After hitting 24 of his 37 home runs at home last season, this was already his ninth on the road through just 64 at-bats. His production may not slow as the Rockies have played just 12 of their 31 games at home to this point, so he will have plenty of opportunity to take advantage of Coors Field coming up.