Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Blackmon recorded an extra-base hit for the third consecutive game, though his RBI came on a single in the third frame. Across his last 12 games, Blackmon is hitting .340 with three homers, 12 RBI and five runs scored. While plenty of that production has come at Coors Field, the Rockies have been on the road for five contests in that span. Overall, Blackmon is hitting .251/.313/.437 across 221 plate appearances on the season.