Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: IL stint possible
Manager Bud Black acknowledged prior to Sunday's 8-7 win over the Orioles that Blackmon (calf) could require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
A right calf injury kept Blackmon out of the lineup for the third straight game Sunday, and the fact that both Mark Reynolds and Ryan McMahon were deployed off the bench ahead of him in a tightly contested affair implies some level of concern about the outfielder's health. The Rockies will likely provide an update on Blackmon's status ahead of Monday's series opener with the Diamondbacks, but for now, fantasy managers won't enter the upcoming week with much confidence about one of their top hitters' availability.
