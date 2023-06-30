Blackmon (hand) said Friday that he expects to wear a cast for two more weeks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon had indicated a couple weeks ago that he thought he could beat his initial timetable of a mid- to late-July return, but it now it doesn't sound like that will happen. The veteran suffered a fractured right hand back in mid-June.
