Blackmon went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Colorado's 3-0 shutout of San Diego on Saturday.
Blackmon got the Rockies on the board with his two-run single off Joe Musgrove in the fifth and walked earlier in the third. The veteran outfielder is currently enduring his worst full-time season with a .731 OPS but has gone 7-for-his-last-17.
