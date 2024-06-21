The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 19, due to a right hamstring strain.

Blackmon has missed the last three games after injuring his hamstring Tuesday against the Dodgers. Prior to the injury, Blackmon was slashing .333/.397/.509 with 10 runs, seven doubles and two RBI over 57 at-bats in June. In Blackmon's absence, Jake Cave and Sean Bouchard are likely to form a platoon in right field.