Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.
Blackmon brought the Rockies within a run with his ninth-inning solo shot, but the comeback effort fell short. This was his first extra-base hit since his last homer May 29 versus the Nationals. The outfielder is still struggling at the plate with a .244/.308/.415 slash line in 215 plate appearances this season, but he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) over his last four games. The 35-year-old has added eight homers, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, a stolen base, seven doubles and a triple through 48 contests.
