Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Dodgers.
The Rockies did all their scoring in the seventh inning, as Blackmon ruined Trevor Bauer's shutout bid with the first of four Colorado homers in the frame. It's the veteran outfielder's only hit through the first two games of the season, but with home games in Coors Field to bolster his numbers, there's little reason to be concerned about Blackmon's production.
