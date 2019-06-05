Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Likely back Friday
Blackmon (calf) will likely be activated from the injured list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. The outfielder will play for the Isotopes on Wednesday and Thursday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, he'll likely rejoin the Rockies ahead of Friday's series opener in New York.
