Blackmon (calf) will likely be activated from the injured list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. The outfielder will play for the Isotopes on Wednesday and Thursday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, he'll likely rejoin the Rockies ahead of Friday's series opener in New York.

More News
Our Latest Stories