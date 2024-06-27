Blackmon (hamstring) will meet the Rockies at the start of their series against the White Sox on Friday and is likely to be activated from the injured list, MLB.com reports.
Blackmon has been working out in Denver and has been feeling better. Manager Bud Black indicated that Blackmon is likely to need only a minimum stint on the injured list, though his return has not yet been made official.
