Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Tuesday in the Rockies' 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

After a huge homestand, Blackmon stayed hot for the first contest of the Rockies' nine-game road swing. Blackmon's seventh-inning single made him the first player in Rockies history to record five consecutive three-hit games. He'll be in the lineup again Wednesday and will look to extend his record.