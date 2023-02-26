Blackmon (knee) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon ended the 2022 campaign on the injured list with a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he's ready to go early in spring training for the Rockies. The 36-year-old had a .264/.314/.419 slash line with 16 home runs and 78 RBI in 135 games last season, and he should serve as Colorado's primary designated hitter this year, which is the final season of his contract.