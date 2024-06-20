Share Video

Blackmon (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

He'll stay on the bench for a second straight game while he manages a tight right hamstring. Blackmon's absence clears the way for Jake Cave and Elehuris Montero to pick up another start in right field and at designated hitter, respectively.

