Blackmon (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
He'll stay on the bench for a second straight game while he manages a tight right hamstring. Blackmon's absence clears the way for Jake Cave and Elehuris Montero to pick up another start in right field and at designated hitter, respectively.
