Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Moving down in lineup?
Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that the Rockies are contemplating moving Blackmon down in the order to take advantage of his power, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
The Rockies will experiment with batting Blackmon lower in the lineup during Cactus League play, and Black suggested there's a real chance Blackmon could be in the heart of the order on Opening Day. Raimel Tapia, Ian Desmond and David Dahl were all mentioned as possible replacements for Blackmon in the leadoff spot. If this change sticks, it would likely result in Blackmon seeing fewer stolen-base opportunities while shifting his counting production more toward RBI than runs.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Avoids arbitration with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Joins 35-homer club•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rare day off Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs 34th homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Pops 32nd homer Wednesday•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...