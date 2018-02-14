Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Moving down in lineup?

Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that the Rockies are contemplating moving Blackmon down in the order to take advantage of his power, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

The Rockies will experiment with batting Blackmon lower in the lineup during Cactus League play, and Black suggested there's a real chance Blackmon could be in the heart of the order on Opening Day. Raimel Tapia, Ian Desmond and David Dahl were all mentioned as possible replacements for Blackmon in the leadoff spot. If this change sticks, it would likely result in Blackmon seeing fewer stolen-base opportunities while shifting his counting production more toward RBI than runs.