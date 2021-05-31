Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI, two runs and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Blackmon recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the year Sunday, and he came within a home run of hitting for the cycle. The 34-year-old helped spark a late-game rally to lead the Rockies to the narrow win. Blackmon is now slashing .250/.351/.381 with three home runs, 25 RBI and 20 runs this season.